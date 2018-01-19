Hawaii governor rejects proposed tax agreement with Airbnb

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige has rejected a proposed agreement with Airbnb that would have authorized the company to collect vacation rental taxes on behalf of the state.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that Ige's rejection effectively pushes the issue back to the state Legislature.

Lawmakers have considered bills in each of the past three years to allow Airbnb to collect taxes from vacation rentals on behalf of the state.

Ige said he hopes to work out a new proposal for collecting taxes on transient vacation rentals with lawmakers in time for him to introduce an administration bill by Monday. While House Finance Chairwoman Sylvia Luke said lawmakers are already crafting their own proposals to address the issue.

___