Hawaii lawmakers to hold hearing on mistaken missile alert

HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are holding a hearing to learn the circumstances of an emergency alert mistakenly sent over the weekend that warned island residents and visitors of a ballistic missile attack.

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi will answer questions at Friday's hearing.

On Saturday, a state employee mistakenly sent an emergency alert to mobile devices and TV and radio stations warning of an incoming missile strike, causing widespread panic and confusion.

A corrected alert was not sent for nearly 40 minutes because state workers had no prepared message for a false alarm.