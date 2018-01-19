Hezbollah chief weighs in on Lebanon's Spielberg controversy

BEIRUT — The leader of Hezbollah is weighing in on a local controversy surrounding Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post," saying it was wrong to screen it in Lebanese theatres .

Censorship authorities had recommended the ban because the director is blacklisted by the Arab League over his support for Israel, but a Lebanese minister reversed the decision, allowing it to open Thursday in theatres across the country.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said Spielberg's name is on a "black list" of Israeli supporters and noted he was blacklisted by the League for donating $1 million to Israel for reconstruction during its 2006 war with Lebanon.