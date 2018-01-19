Illinois court again upholds Drew Peterson murder conviction

CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court has again upheld the murder conviction of former Chicago-area police officer Drew Peterson in the 2004 drowning death of his third wife.

The court on Friday upheld its September decision rejecting the argument from Peterson's attorneys that it was improper to use hearsay testimony to convict Peterson in 2012. Peterson's attorneys in November asked the high court to reconsider.

Peterson's attorney, Steven Greenberg, said Friday that they would "keep on appealing."