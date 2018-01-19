In historical vote, LA Times newsroom will form union

Los Angeles Times journalists have voted to unionize for the first time in the paper's 136-year history.

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday announced results of a Jan. 4 newsroom vote.

Reporters, copy editors and other workers voted 248 to 44 for representation by NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America.

The union will now begin negotiating for a contract with Times owner Tronc Inc.

Tronc, which also owns the Chicago Tribune, San Diego Union-Tribune and Orlando Sentinel, says it respects the outcome of the Times election and looks forward to what it calls "productive conversations with union leadership."