Israel to name Jordan envoy after settling spat: report

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will soon decide on Israel's new ambassador to Jordan a day after the two countries agreed to put a monthslong diplomatic spat behind them.

Israel media reported Netanyahu as saying Israel had expressed remorse over a shooting at its Amman embassy last summer that killed two Jordanians.

Israel's ambassador returned to Israel along with the guard involved in the shooting. The guard claimed self- defence and received a hero's welcome at home, angering Jordanians.

The incident ruptured relations between the countries which signed a peace agreement in 1994 and co-operate on security and other issues.

Haaretz quoted Netanyahu saying Israel has "a strong interest in this relationship."