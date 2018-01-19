Malfunction triggers sirens at North Carolina nuclear plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a malfunction caused public warning sirens to be heard near a North Carolina nuclear power plant.

North Carolina's Department of Public Safety said Friday afternoon on Twitter that the sirens that went off around 1 p.m. were a false alarm. Authorities said there was no emergency at the Harris Nuclear Plant southwest of Raleigh.

Duke Energy said that a malfunction caused the sirens to go off and that the cause is being investigated.