Minnesota GOP leaders award chairwoman donation commissions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican Party leaders have agreed to let the party chairwoman take a 10 per cent cut of large donations.

The Star Tribune reports that the party's executive committee voted Thursday night to give Jennifer Carnahan the commission from October 2017 through at least April. It results in an immediate $24,500 payout and will continue adding to her current $67,000 salary.

Carnahan laid out her proposal in an internal memo last month, arguing she's paid less than others who held the post and even some current party staffers. Keith Downey, Carnahan's predecessor, also received a commission but it was lower than 10 per cent .

The executive committee voted 11-3 in favour of the commission. Campaign finance experts say it's an unusual arrangement in party politics nationwide.

