Montenegro presidential election set for April 15

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's parliament speaker has set April 15 as the date for the new presidential election.

Ivan Brajovic said Friday he believes that the election — the third such vote since the tiny Balkan state became independent in 2006 — "will be held in a positive and democratic atmosphere."

A parliamentary vote in October 2016 was marred by an alleged coup attempt against then prime minister and the country's longtime leader Milo Djukanovic.

Djukanovic, who retired from politics after his party won the vote, is now rumoured to make another comeback in the presidential election.

Montenegro's current President Filip Vujanovic cannot run because he has already served three terms.