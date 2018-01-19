Pence to travel to Middle East despite potential shutdown
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON —
Alyssa Farah, a Pence spokeswoman, said the
Congress must act by midnight Friday or the shutdown will take effect, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers off the job.
President Donald Trump scrapped plans to leave Friday for a weekend at his Florida estate, but Pence's planned trip was set to move forward.
During past government shutdowns, federal employees were exempt from furloughs if their jobs were national security-related or they performed essential activities deemed to "protect life and property."
The