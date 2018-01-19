Poll shows Swiss willing to keep paying for public TV, radio

BERLIN — A new poll suggests the Swiss are willing to continue paying fees for public broadcasting ahead of a referendum being closely watched across Europe.

The survey published Friday by Tamedia group found 59 per cent of respondents would reject a proposal to abolish the current system of financing public TV and radio stations.

The online poll of 15,197, conducted Jan. 15, found 40 per cent of voters would back the so-called 'No Billag' proposal, named after the company tasked with collecting the fee.

The survey has a margin of error of 1.1 percentage points.

Backers of the proposal, to be voted on March 4, say charging households 451.10 Swiss francs ($472.30) a year to use radio and television is excessive.