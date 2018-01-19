Poll shows Swiss willing to keep paying for public TV, radio
BERLIN — A new poll suggests the Swiss are willing to continue paying fees for public broadcasting ahead of a referendum being closely watched across Europe.
The survey published Friday by Tamedia group found 59
The online poll of 15,197, conducted Jan. 15, found 40
The survey has a margin of error of 1.1 percentage points.
Backers of the proposal, to be voted on March 4, say charging households 451.10 Swiss francs ($472.30) a year to use radio and television is excessive.
Opponents warn it could imperial an important public service in multilingual Switzerland.