Prosecutors say they will retry New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez
NEWARK, N.J. — Sen. Bob Menendez might spend 2018 asking voters to re-elect him and jurors to acquit him.
Federal prosecutors told a federal judge in New Jersey on Friday that they will seek a retrial of the Democratic senator, whose 11-week corruption trial ended in a hung jury in November.
The filing to the judge seeks a retrial "at the earliest possible date." Menendez didn't immediately comment on the development.
Menendez and his longtime friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, were charged in 2015 with a bribery scheme in which Menendez allegedly traded political
Menendez, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has been in the Senate since 2006, is expected to run for re-election, though he hasn't officially announced his candidacy.
Several jurors interviewed after the first trial said as many as 10 of 12 members of the panel were in
In December, the
Prosecutors sought to tie gifts and campaign donations from Melgen to meetings and conversations Menendez had with executive branch officials on matters that would have benefited Melgen's business interests.
One such matter was a $9 million Medicare billing dispute involving Melgen's ophthalmology practice.
They also contended Menendez's meetings with officials including former Health and Human Service Secretary Kathleen Sebelius were to advance broader policy objectives.