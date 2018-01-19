Report: Authorities amputate hand of convicted thief in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A semi-official news agency is reporting that authorities in Iran have amputated the hand of a convicted thief in a prison in the country's northeast.

The report from the ISNA news agency says one hand of the 34-year-old convict identified only as Ali was cut off by "guillotine" in a prison in Mashhad, some 900 kilometres (550 miles) northeast of the capital Tehran.

It said the convict was immediately sent to a hospital for treatment.

The Thursday report said Ali was detained in 2011 for allegedly stealing sheep, jewelry and motorbikes.

Iran's judiciary uses a strict interpretation of Islamic law in handing down such sentences. Cutting off the hands of thieves, however, has been rare in the recent years.