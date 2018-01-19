Rocky Mountain Park roads to stay open if government closes
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park officials say park roads will remain open if the federal government shuts down but visitor
Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Friday the park would have only limited staff available to respond to emergencies.
It wasn't immediately clear whether crews would plow the roads if more snow falls.
It was also unclear whether Moraine Park Campground, which is normally open in the winter, would be available for campers.
Patterson says most restrooms won't be operating.
The park was the fourth most-popular in the national park system in 2016, with 4.5 million visits. The 415-square-mile park is about 70 miles from downtown Denver.