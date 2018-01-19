Rocky Mountain Park roads to stay open if government closes

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park officials say park roads will remain open if the federal government shuts down but visitor centres would be closed and entrance stations would not be staffed.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Friday the park would have only limited staff available to respond to emergencies.

It wasn't immediately clear whether crews would plow the roads if more snow falls.

It was also unclear whether Moraine Park Campground, which is normally open in the winter, would be available for campers.

Patterson says most restrooms won't be operating.