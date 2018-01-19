News / World

South Korea asks North to explain cancelled visit

The Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Games is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The head of North Korea's most popular girl band is visiting South Korea this weekend to check preparations for a trip by another art troupe from the North. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has requested North Korea to explain why it abruptly cancelled plans to send a delegation over the weekend to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyun on Saturday said that the countries could hopefully reschedule a visit soon.

The ministry says North Korea didn't explain why it was "suspending" the visit by the seven-member advance team. It was supposed to be led by the art troupe's leader Hyon Song Wol. She also heads the hugely popular girl band Moranbong that's hand-picked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rival Koreas earlier this week agreed that the 140-member art troupe will perform twice in South Korea during the games.

