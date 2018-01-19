Teen pleads guilty in shooting in Facebook feud over boy

CHICAGO — A teenager accused of fatally shooting another teen in a Facebook feud over a boy has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder.

The girl pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2014 shooting death of 14-year-old Endia Martin. She also pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a girl who was shot in the arm. The trial was scheduled to begin next week.

The suspect's relatives were charged with supplying the gun the girl used. Her uncle was convicted and sentenced to 100 years in prison. An adult cousin was acquitted.

Investigators say the girls' feud escalated over Facebook ahead of the shooting.