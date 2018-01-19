The Latest: I-80 open without restrictions in Sierra

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter storm that dropped about a foot of new snow in the Sierra (all times local, PST):

12:20 p.m.

Chain controls have been lifted on U.S. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento, but chains or snow tires continue to be required over several Sierra passes — including the Mount Rose Highway — after a winter storm dumped about a foot (30 centimetres ) of snow in the upper elevations.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for the Lake Tahoe region.

A winter weather advisory continues until 4 a.m. Saturday in northeast Nevada, including Elko County where as much of 4 inches (10 centimetres ) of snow is possible in the valleys and up to 8 inches (20 centimetres ) in the mountains.

The National Weather Service says 11 inches (28 centimetres ) of snow has been recorded at the Northstar ski resort near Truckee and about 10 inches (25 centimetres ) at Mt. Rose southwest of Reno. Up to 7 inches (18 centimetres ) was reported at Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe.

At Lake Tahoe, more than 5 inches (13 centimetres ) of snow and 1 inch (2.5 centimetre ) of rain was recorded at lake level on the west shore at Tahoma, California.

9:50 a.m.

Chains or snow tires are required over most Sierra passes, including Interstate 80 in California from near Truckee to Kingvale, after a winter storm dumped about a foot (30 centimetres ) of snow in the upper elevations.

