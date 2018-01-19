The Latest: I-80 open without restrictions in Sierra
RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter storm that dropped about a foot of new snow in the Sierra (all times local, PST):
12:20 p.m.
Chain controls have been lifted on U.S. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento, but chains or snow tires continue to be required over several Sierra passes — including the Mount Rose Highway — after a winter storm dumped about a foot (30
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for the Lake Tahoe region.
A winter weather advisory continues until 4 a.m. Saturday in northeast Nevada, including Elko County where as much of 4 inches (10
The National Weather Service says 11 inches (28
At Lake Tahoe, more than 5 inches (13
9:50 a.m.
Chains or snow tires are required over most Sierra passes, including Interstate 80 in California from near Truckee to Kingvale, after a winter storm dumped about a foot (30
