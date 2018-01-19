The Latest: Trump addressing March for Life from Rose Garden

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his views on abortion rights (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is addressing the anti-abortion March for Life from the White House Rose Garden.

Organizers say the video address Friday makes him the first president to speak to the march using that technology. Anti-abortion activists say their fight against abortion rights is in the strongest position it's been in in more than a decade.

That's despite Trump's onetime advocacy for abortion rights, a stance he says changed around 2011. A year into his presidency, Trump has sought to curtail abortion rights by making rules and policy changes across agencies. He also preserved the Supreme Court's conservative majority by getting Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

Abortion-rights groups say Trump's actions amount to a sweeping rollback of reproductive rights.

___

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump's administration is spelling out how it plans to protect medical providers who refuse to perform procedures such as abortions because of moral or religious scruples.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it is proposing a new regulation that details how existing federal conscience protections will be enforced in real-world situations. That follows an announcement Thursday of a new division in the HHS Office for Civil Rights devoted to protecting the conscience rights of clinicians.

Also Friday, HHS took action that may help conservative states restrict or eliminate Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. The department rescinded Obama administration guidance to states that limited the circumstances in which they could exclude a medical provider.

The announcements coincided with the annual march on Washington by abortion opponents.

___

2 a.m.

President Donald Trump is stepping to the forefront of his administration's efforts to roll back abortion rights.

He's expected to speak by video Friday to thousands of anti-abortion activists participating in the March for Life. Last year, Vice-President Mike Pence performed that duty in person.

Trump's relationship with anti-abortion activists has been complicated in the past. He once supported abortion rights, a stance he's said to have rejected around 2011. A year into his presidency, Trump has delivered some key victories to abortion opponents and the conservatives who make up his base of support. Chief among them: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has preserved the high court's conservative majority.