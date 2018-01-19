US says airstrike in Somalia kills 4 members of al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in Somalia that killed four members of the al-Shabab extremist group.

A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the strike was carried out Thursday about 50 kilometres (31 miles) northwest of the port city of Kismayo. The statement says no civilians were killed.

The U.S. military carried out more than 30 drone strikes last year in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation after President Donald Trump approved expanded military efforts against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.