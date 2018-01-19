Woman charged after man's body found without arm, legs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a 67-year-old woman has been charged after a man's body was found last year with missing arms and legs.

News outlets report that a Daytona Beach police news release says Nelci Tetley was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 55-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman.

Authorities say officers were asked to do a well-being check in July. Upon arrival, officers found the badly decomposed body of a man who had been shot in the head. The man's body was missing arms and legs.

Roughly two months later, arms and legs belonging to Albertsman were found in western Volusia County.