All-female UK team of soldiers crosses Antarctica
LONDON — A team of British soldiers has become the first all-female group to cross Antarctica using only muscle power.
After spending 62 days on the ice, the British Army's Ice Maiden Expedition crossed the finish line at Hercules Inlet on Saturday.
The team skied a total of 1,700
The British Army tweeted images of their quest, and offered congratulations to the team describing them as "ordinary women doing extraordinary things."