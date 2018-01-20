Brazilian state decrees emergency over yellow fever outbreak

SAO PAULO — The government of Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has decreed a state of emergency for its public health system due to an outbreak of yellow fever in 94 of its 853 cities.

The decree was published Saturday in the state's official gazette and allows the government to contract health providers without going through a bidding process.

Since July 2017, 35 cases of yellow fever have been confirmed in Brazil and 20 people have died, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.