Family: Venezuela to bury rebel officer without approval

CARACAS, Venezuela — Family members of a rebel police officer and six others killed by security forces in Venezuela say authorities have taken the bodies of their relatives for burial to a cemetery without permission.

Aura Perez said Saturday that her family hasn't agreed to bury her nephew Oscar Perez, the renegade officer. Perez and other members of a band died Monday in a shootout with security forces after calling for an uprising against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Opposition politician Delsa Solorzano says Perez was shot to the head, suggesting an execution.

National guard officers blocked public access to the cemetery Saturday, and an online video shows family members leaning on caskets.