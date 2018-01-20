Florida man sentenced to life for killing wife, her 2 kids

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and her two children.

News outlets report that a judge made official on Friday the only punishment 36-year-old Luis Toledo could receive. Toledo was convicted in October of two counts of first-degree murder and one count to second-degree murder. The jury voted 10-2 for the death penalty, and the non-unanimous decision meant life in prison for Toledo.

Authorities say 28-year-old Yessenia Suarez, 9-year-old Thalia Otto and 8-year-old Michael Otto went missing in October 2013, a day after Toledo confronted Suarez at work about an affair.

Blood was found at the couple's Deltona home, but no bodies have ever been found.