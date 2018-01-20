Florida man sentenced to life for killing wife, her 2 kids
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and her two children.
News outlets report that a judge made official on Friday the only punishment 36-year-old Luis Toledo could receive. Toledo was convicted in October of two counts of first-degree murder and one count to second-degree murder. The jury voted 10-2 for the death penalty, and the non-unanimous decision meant life in prison for Toledo.
Authorities say 28-year-old Yessenia Suarez, 9-year-old Thalia Otto and 8-year-old Michael Otto went missing in October 2013, a day after Toledo confronted Suarez at work about an affair.
Blood was found at the couple's Deltona home, but no bodies have ever been found.
He was also found guilty of evidence tampering for disposing of the bodies and other evidence.
