Government shutdown partially shuts down some Florida parks

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — The federal government shutdown will partially close Big Cypress National Preserve, Everglades National Park and other federally managed natural areas in Florida.

The Naples Daily News reports that the western gateway to the Everglades was closed on Saturday due to the shutdown, but that boat tours were operating as usual.

Everglades rangers said backcountry camping was still open, but no permits were issued so there was no guarantee campsites would be available during the shutdown.

At Big Cypress, welcome and visitors centres were closed along with the preserve's headquarters.

Near Tallahassee, the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge's grounds remained open to the public, but the visitor centre and environmental education building were closed Saturday.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the refuge's 20-plus employees will be furloughed during the shutdown.

