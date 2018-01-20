Head of popular girl band leads N. Korean team to S. Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A North Korean delegation led by the head of a hugely popular girl band has arrived in South Korea to check preparations for a Northern art troupe during next month's Winter Olympics.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says the North Korean delegation crossed the borderline on Sunday inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas.

The North first abruptly cancelled the visit this weekend, just hours after proposing it through a cross-border hotline, then late Saturday announced it would go ahead.