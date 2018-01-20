MLK sites in Georgia closed amid federal government shutdown
ATLANTA — Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home, historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and the visitor
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a smattering of people wandered the park's grounds during the closures Saturday. Freedom Hall, which is privately owned, remained open for visitors to take in exhibits about King, Rosa Parks and Gandhi, but employees said attendance had dropped dramatically for a Saturday.
Still, some were trying to make the best of what was their first visit to the historic site.
Aric Dupre, who
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park remained open Saturday. People were spotted jogging and climbing the mountain.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
