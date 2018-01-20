Officials say UN migration agency employee abducted in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say unidentified gunmen have abducted an employee at the U.N. migration agency in the capital, Sanaa.

The officials said late Friday that Hisham Abdel-Rahman Bagash was abducted a day earlier when a masked man led him out of his car and threatened him with a gun.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Bagash's father, Abdel-Rahman, said in a Facebook post that his son was accompanied by his wife at the time of the abduction but the kidnappers only took him. His whereabouts are unknown.