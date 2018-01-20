Oklahoma bombing museum open despite government shutdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum remains open despite a federal government shutdown.
Executive Director Kari Watkins said Saturday that while the museum and memorial to
Watkins said that because of the shutdown, National Park rangers will not be on site and are being replaced by museum and memorial staff members.
The memorial includes a reflecting pond and metal chairs in
The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
