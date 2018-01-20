Yosemite National Park open but services are curtailed
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Yosemite National Park in California is open to visitors despite the government shutdown but there'll be nobody to greet them, help them navigate the trails or even make sure they're in the right campground.
Spokesman Scott Gediman says the park that boasts the famous granite cliffs of Half Dome and El Capitan can't pay all of its people so rangers are being furloughed.
Some medical staff remain on the job and Gediman says privately operated concessions such as stores, hotels and restaurants are open.