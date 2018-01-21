France, Germany pledge closer ties with new bilateral treaty
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged to agree on a new French-German treaty this year to deepen
In a joint statement Sunday, both leaders say they will seek closer economic ties and convergence on tax issues.
They also want to develop a common diplomatic approach, boost
The statement was timed to commemorate 55 years since the signing of the 1963 Elysee friendship treaty, which marked the reconciliation between France and Germany after World War II.
The leaders also pledged to improve