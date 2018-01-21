German Social Democrats debate coalition talks with Merkel
BERLIN — Germany's
If the Social Democrats reject entering the talks, the only options left are for Merkel to form a minority government or for new elections.
Social Democrat deputy leader Malu Dreyer, the Rhineland-Palatinate governor, told delegates in Bonn on Sunday that since Merkel's Union bloc has indicated it wouldn't form a minority government, their vote will either be for entering talks on forming a new so-called "grand coalition" with the chancellor, or new elections.
Urging the delegates to vote for entering coalition talks, she told them "we can't force the Union into a minority government, that's an illusion."
The vote is expected later Sunday.