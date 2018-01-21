Indoor velodrome expected to draw cyclists to Detroit

DETROIT — An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate for free in the fast-moving and growing sport.

The Lexus Velodrome's grand opening will be held Jan. 26 and include two days of competitive races on the wooden, one-10th-mile oval track in an inflatable dome north of downtown.

It is one of only three indoor velodromes in the U.S. One is a training track in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The other is in Los Angeles.

An anonymous donor with a penchant for cycling put up $5 million for the project which is Detroit's latest sports venue.