Man dies while diving in underwater Florida caves

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Authorities say a man died while diving in a popular underwater network of caves in Florida.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Davin Brannon was found dead Saturday at the Eagle's Nest cave-diving site in Weeki Wachee.

The sheriff's office says deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a diver in distress shortly after noon, and found Brannon dead when they arrived.

Sheriff's spokesman Michael Terry told WTSP-TV that Brannon, a certified diver, and a friend were barely inside the caves when he experienced a "medical episode."

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.