No Texas probes involving California torture suspects

RIO VISTA, Texas — An official in Texas says authorities there had no reports involving the couple charged in California with shackling and starving 12 of their 13 children.

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty in Riverside County, California, to multiple counts of torture, child abuse and false imprisonment. The couple moved to California from near Fort Worth, Texas, in 2011.

Patrick Crimmins with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Saturday that his agency had no investigations concerning the Turpins.