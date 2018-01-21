NY aiming to invest $13 million to bolster tourism up north

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — State officials are targeting New York's North Country for a tourism grant.

The new state budget proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo has $13 million in capital funding for the development of new lodging properties in northern New York.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council convened a task force last year to create a model for successful lodging development to help sustain tourism. The group found that there's a lack of full-service, modern lodging options.

The money will be targeted for the Adirondack and Thousand Islands regions.