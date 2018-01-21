News / World

Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks to be sentenced

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Franklin County SheriffÃ­s Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. Mohamud, of Columbus, accused in April 2015 of receiving training on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, and then returning to the U.S. with a plan to attack a military base or a prison. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, is scheduled to sentence the Ohio man who plotted to kill military members in the U.S. following a delay in the case when a previous judge withdrew. Mohamud, who was born in Somalia but came to the U.S. as a child, was arrested in 2015 and pleaded guilty to plotting those attacks after becoming radicalized in Syria. The attacks were never carried out. (AP Photo/Franklin County SheriffÃ­s Office via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to appear in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."

Judge Michael Watson on Friday delayed Mohamud's sentencing until Monday without explanation.

