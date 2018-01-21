Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks to be sentenced
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.
Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to appear in federal court in Columbus on Monday.
Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.
Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.
Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.
Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."
Judge Michael Watson on Friday delayed Mohamud's sentencing until Monday without explanation.
