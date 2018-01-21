Pence accuses Congress of playing politics with military pay
Pence said they deserved their pay and benefits and service members and their families "shouldn't have to worry about getting paid."
"Despite bipartisan support for a budget resolution, a minority in the Senate has decided to play politics with military pay," Pence said at the base, speaking in front of a large U.S. flag and a line of soldiers dressed in military fatigues. "But you deserve better. You and your families shouldn't have to worry about getting paid."
Pence said the Trump administration would "demand that they reopen the government" and will not reopen negotiations "on illegal immigration" until Congress reopens the government and they give soldiers and their families "the benefits and wages you've earned."
"We're going to get this fixed. We're going to meet our obligations to you and your families," Pence said. He added, "I urge you, on behalf of your commander in chief, set aside any distractions, mind your mission, take care of one another."
Landing aboard a C-17 military aircraft, Pence visited the undisclosed military base in the Middle East following his meetings in Amman with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Journalists covering the
The 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing is stationed at the base and has dropped nearly half of the munitions during the operation to destroy the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. Pence credited the troops' "heroic actions" to dismantle terror organizations in the region.
"We will not rest, we will not relent, until we hunt down and destroy ISIS at its source," he said.
