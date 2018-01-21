News / World

Preliminary hearing set for man charged in hospital shooting

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017, file booking photo provided by the Lebanon Police Department shows Travis Frink, charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, shot to death in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, for Frink of Warwick, Rhode Island. (Lebanon Police Department via AP, File)

HAVERHILL, N.H. — A preliminary hearing is set for a man accused of killing his mother in a New Hampshire hospital's intensive care unit.

The hearing for 49-year-old Travis Frink of Warwick, Rhode Island, is scheduled for Monday.

Frink is accused of shooting his mother multiple times at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Sept. 12. He was indicted last month on both first- and second-degree murder charges.

Frink pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance and is being held without bail.

His mother, 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere, was from Groton.

