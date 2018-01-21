Report: Avalanche kills 2 soldiers, injures 7 in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish media report says Turkish troops conducting military operations in Turkey's southeast have been hit by an avalanche.

The Dogan news agency says at least two soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in the avalanche that occurred Sunday near the town of Hizan in southeastern Turkey's mountainous Bitlis province.

The agency said the soldiers were conducting operations against Kurdish rebel group the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

The report said three soldiers were missing in the avalanche.