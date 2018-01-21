Sheriff: Florida man slain by deputies carried assault rifle

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man with an assault rifle was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Shannon Jason Cables was killed by deputies responding to a domestic violence call at his home on Saturday.

It says Cables attacked his wife and 19-year-old daughter with a large diaper pin, a pool cue and Mace. The women took refuge at a neighbour's home.

Deputies searched nearby woods with police dogs, then spotted Cables carrying an assault rifle.

The sheriff's office says they ordered Cables, a white man, to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at deputies instead, so they shot him. The deputies' races were not released.