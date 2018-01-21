South Dakota couple see potential in small town mansion

WINNER, S.D. — A couple found the property deal of a lifetime when they snagged a century-old mansion in a small South Dakota town for $119,000.

Now, homeowners David and Tessa Howard are figuring out what to do with the property.

The couple has started renovating by replacing windows and painting the front of the house.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house was built in 1914 in Winner, which now has a population of 2,900 people. The Howards bought the property last May after five months on the market.

The Howards told the Argus Leader that they've been previewing the property as a potential bed and breakfast or Airbnb rental.

"There are just tremendous possibilities," said David Howard. "It could be Airbnb, it could be a bed and breakfast, it could be a hunting lodge, it could be about anything. It pretty easily fits 16 people probably. Weddings, reunions, whatever. There are just a lot of possibilities."

The Howards already welcomed their first guests. They rented the mansion out to pilot crews who visited during peak pheasant hunting season when the hotels were booked.

"We said, 'We've got this work in progress. You can at least stay here,'" said David Howard. "They had a good time. They bought some local steaks, grilled them out in the backyard and just made it like home."

___