Talk by conservative speaker planned at UConn

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 photo, conservative writer Ben Shapiro speaks during the first of several legislative hearings planned to discuss balancing free speech and public safety in Sacramento, Calif. A University of Connecticut Republican student group has invited Shapiro to speak on Jan. 24, 2018, on campus in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

STORRS, Conn. — A conservative speaker whose appearance at the University of California, Berkeley in the fall sparked protests is scheduled to speak this week at the University of Connecticut.

Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire, is scheduled to appear Wednesday evening at an event hosted by UConn's College Republicans.

The talk comes two months after a speech by another right-wing pundit, Lucian Wintrich, led to the arrests of him and a protester who took his notes from the podium at UConn. Charges against Wintrich were dropped. The protester was charged with misdemeanour larceny and disorderly conduct.

A UConn spokeswoman says students and employees with a valid school ID will be issued tickets or wristbands in advance for entry.

