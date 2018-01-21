Talk by conservative speaker planned at UConn

STORRS, Conn. — A conservative speaker whose appearance at the University of California, Berkeley in the fall sparked protests is scheduled to speak this week at the University of Connecticut.

Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire, is scheduled to appear Wednesday evening at an event hosted by UConn's College Republicans.

The talk comes two months after a speech by another right-wing pundit, Lucian Wintrich, led to the arrests of him and a protester who took his notes from the podium at UConn. Charges against Wintrich were dropped. The protester was charged with misdemeanour larceny and disorderly conduct.