The Latest: German Social Dems vote to enter coalition talks
BERLIN — The Latest on efforts to create a new coalition government in Germany (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
Germany's Social Democrats have voted to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, a key step toward ending political gridlock and forming a new government.
Once a coalition agreement is reached with Merkel's Union bloc, the Social Democrats' membership still would have to approve it before a government can be formed.
3:20 p.m.
The leader of Germany's Social Democrats is urging party members to vote for opening coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, saying a stable German government was needed as a bulwark against right-wing extremism.
Schulz told party members gathered in Bonn that his view of the political situation changed after Merkel failed to form a coalition with two smaller parties.
He said: "Europe is waiting for a Germany that knows its responsibility for Europe and can act decisively."
12:05 p.m.
If the Social Democrats reject entering the talks, the only options left are for Merkel to form a minority government or for new elections.
Social Democrat deputy leader Malu Dreyer, the Rhineland-Palatinate governor, told delegates in Bonn on Sunday that since Merkel's Union bloc has indicated it wouldn't form a minority government, their vote will either be for entering talks on forming a new so-called "grand coalition" with the chancellor, or new elections.
Urging the delegates to vote for entering coalition talks, she told them "we can't force the Union into a minority government, that's an illusion."
The vote is expected later Sunday.