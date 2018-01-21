The Latest: US government shutdown prompts state to step in
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the impact of the federal government shutdown (all times local):
5 p.m.
A U.S. government shutdown that has forced scores of federal agencies and outposts to close their doors has prompted the New York state government to step in and pay to open the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island for visitors.
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) says his state will spend $65,000 a day beginning Monday for the federal employees who operate the sites, which have been closed since the federal government shut down at midnight Friday.
Around the nation, union leaders say government workers are struggling with the uncertainty that comes with not knowing when or if they'll get paid.
Around the nation, union leaders say government workers are struggling with the uncertainty that comes with not knowing when or if they'll get paid.
12:35 a.m.
Closed attractions like the Statue of Liberty and suspended services such as the American Forces Network are examples of victims of the government shutdown.
Federal services fall into two categories during a shutdown, essential and non-essential. Essential services such as the mail and Social Security checks continue. Non-essential services like processing of new veterans benefits claims are suspended until funding is restored.
The air traffic control system stays up and running, as do the FBI, Customs and Border Protection and veterans hospitals. Active-duty troops will stay at their posts during a shutdown. But those serving abroad and expecting the American Forces Network to broadcast radio and television programming will miss the NFL playoffs.
Almost half the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs.
