Tokyo holds evacuation drill to prepare for N. Korean threat
TOKYO — More than 300 people have participated in an evacuation drill in Tokyo under the scenario of an incoming North Korean ballistic missile.
The drill was held at the Tokyo Dome amusement park, a subway station and a community
At the amusement park, operators immediately stopped the rides. Some of the 200 employees who were pretending to be park visitors left picnic tables and rides and calmly marched to a basement.
Similar drills have been conducted elsewhere in Japan since last year amid threats from North Korea. Monday's the first missile evacuation drill in Tokyo.
