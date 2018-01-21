UMass gets Chan Zuckerberg grant for scientific project

AMHERST, Mass. — The University of Massachusetts has received a $5.5 million grant from a philanthropy founded by the man behind Facebook and his wife to create a way to search millions of scientific research articles.

The grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to UMass's Center for Data Science will create the Computable Knowledge project using a form of artificial intelligence. The initiative was founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The goal is to build a navigable map of 60 million articles to help scientists find previously unknown connections between findings in genetics, diseases, drugs and treatments.