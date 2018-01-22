20-year-old woman's murder charge shocks ex-Bend classmates

BEND, Ore. — Former students at Bend-La Pine Schools said they were shocked when they found out a woman they were classmates with is accused of killing another woman and kidnapping her 8-year-old daughter in Hawaii.

Former classmates of Hailey Dandurand, 20, remember her as unassuming and kind, although they said a theme of self-isolation had grown over time, the Bend Bulletin reported Saturday.

Dandurand and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have pleaded not guilty to allegations that they killed Telma Boinville on Dec. 7 at a vacation rental house on Oahu and then tied up her daughter.

Court documents outline a gruesome crime scene including a bloodied hammer, knife and mallet. Boinville was found to have died from blunt force injuries to her head.

Dandurand and Brown were arrested near Boinville's vehicle at the Town Center of Mililani the same day her body was found.

Dandurand was enrolled at Kapiolani Community College at the time of the killing, a school official said. She is believed to have moved to Oahu in recent years.

A few weeks before the killing, a Stolen Stuff Hawaii user and Oahu resident circulated a makeshift missing person flier featuring Dandurand. Written by someone identifying as a friend of Dandurand's father, the notice claimed Dandurand was involved with a man with a troubled, violent past who was wanted by law enforcement.

The flier seemed to allude to Brown, who at the time of his arrest had a $20,000 probation revocation warrant and a $150 contempt warrant, according to court documents. Last June, Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting a then-girlfriend at her Waikiki apartment, although court records indicate the case was dismissed.

The flier also claimed that Brown was plying Dandurand with heroin.

On Nov. 5, 2017, an official missing person report for Dandurand was filed by a family member, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Dandurand's father, Kaipo Dandurand, told the Bend Bulletin he didn't want to make a comment.

Dandurand and Brown will appear in a pre-trial conference scheduled for Jan. 24 in Hawaii's First Circuit Court. The trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 19, according to the Honolulu prosecutor's office.

