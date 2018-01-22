Alabama seeks approval for execution of 67-year-old inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it proceed with this week's scheduled execution of a 67-year-old inmate whose lawyers say can no longer remember his crime.

The Alabama attorney general's office told justices in a filing Monday that the state's high court last year ruled the execution could proceed and should do so again.

Vernon Madison is scheduled to be put to death Thursday by lethal injection for the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.