Anti-Trump protest in Haiti temporarily shuts US Embassy

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The U.S. Embassy in the Haitian capital closed Monday as demonstrators gathered outside to protest President Donald Trump.

More than a 1,000 people marched toward the embassy. They were prevented from reaching the gates by barricades set up by Haitian police. Officers in helmets and carrying shields eventually fired several rounds of tear gas after some protesters threw rocks at them outside the heavily fortified compound.

Many Haitians were angered over reported disparaging remarks about Haiti by Trump and his administration's decision to end a program that gave temporary legal residency to about 60,000 Haitians in the United States.